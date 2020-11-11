GBP/USD faces tough resistance at 1.3380/1.3420 – UOB

Cable’s further upside is forecast to meet a relevant hurdle at 1.3380 ahead of 1.3420, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to ‘trade between 1.3120 and 1.3220’ was wrong as it blew past 1.3220 and hit an overnight high of 1.3278. While the rapid advance appears to be running ahead of itself, robust upward momentum suggests GBP could strengthen further to 1.3300, with lower odds for extension to 1.3330. On the downside, a break of 1.3190 (minor support is at 1.3220) would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (06 Nov, spot at 1.3130) wherein ‘upward momentum has improved but GBP has to move and stay above the major resistance at 1.3200 before further sustained advance can be expected’. After GBP retreated from a high of 1.3207, we highlighted yesterday (10 Nov) that ‘another attempt to move clearly above 1.3200 is not ruled out just yet and only a break of 1.3065 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased’. GBP subsequently soared to an overnight high of 1.3278 before closing on a firm note at 1.3276 (+0.87%). Further GBP strength appears likely even though it is a bit too soon to expect a move to the year-todate high at 1.3481. On a shorter-term note, 1.3380 and 1.3420 are already quite strong resistance levels. All in, the current GBP strength is deemed as intact as long as it does not move below 1.3120 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.3065 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
