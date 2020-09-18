GBP/USD faces further consolidation in the near-term – UOB

Cable is now expected to move into a consolidation phase, likely between 1.2800 and 1.3100, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid rise appears to be overdone and further sustained GBP strength appears unlikely’. We added, GBP ‘could drift downwards but any weakness is viewed as a lower trading range of 1.2890/1.3010 (a sustained decline below 1.2890 is not expected)’. GBP subsequently dropped to a low of 1.2866, snapped back up to 1.2998 before ending the day little changed at 1.2973 (+0.05%). The rapid bounce appears to have enough momentum to move above the 1.2998 high but for today, a rise beyond 1.3050 is highly unlikely (1.3025 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 1.2940 but only a break of 1.2895 would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days on 15 Sep (spot at 1.2845), we highlighted the waning downward momentum and held the view that GBP ‘has to close below 1.2795 within these few days or prospect for further weakness would diminish quickly’. GBP easily cracked our ‘strong resistance’ level of 1.2950 yesterday as it soared to a high of 1.3008. The price action suggests that the negative phase that started earlier last week (see annotations in the chart below) has likely made an interim low at 1.2763. From here, GBP could consolidate between 1.2800 and 1.3100 for a period of time before attempting to move below 1.2763.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.