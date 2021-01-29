GBP/USD faces extra consolidation – Commerzbank

In opinion of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, Cable could now face some consolidation in the short-term horizon.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD’s recent high has not confirmed by the RSI (this is both the daily and the weekly charts) and we will allow for possibility that the market will consolidate further near term. Below 1.3520 would alleviate immediate upside pressure for losses to the 1.3350 late December low, there is scope for the 1.3277 7 month uptrend.”
“Above 1.3760 lies the 1.3836 February 2016 low. Longer term the 2018 peak at 1.4377 is being targeted.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
