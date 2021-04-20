GBP/USD faces a strong hurdle at 1.4100 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the next relevant hurdle for Cable emerges at 1.4100.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for the advance in GBP to test 1.3865 first before easing’. Instead of ‘testing’ 1.3865, GBP blast past this level and rocketed to 1.3993. While clearly overbought, there is room for GBP to move above last month’s peak near 1.4020. For today, the next major 1.4100 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3955 followed by 1.3920.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted yesterday (19 Apr, spot at 1.3825) that ‘the advance in GBP has covered considerable ground but it could strengthen further to 1.3890’. While our view for GBP to strengthen is correct, the sudden lift-off that sent GBP rocketing to 1.3993 came as a surprise. Note that GBP gained +1.01% yesterday, its biggest 1-day advance since mid-Jan. The rapid rise appears to be a bit overdone but is not showing any sign of weakening just yet. In other words, GBP could advance further even though the next major resistance at 1.4100 may not come into the picture so soon. On the downside, a breach of 1.3850 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.3750 yesterday) would indicate that the current GBP strength has come to an end. On a shorter-term note, 1.3920 is already a strong support level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling
EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on its way to 1.2100. The US dollar loses further ground amid an upbeat mood and higher Treasury yields. The single currency cheers EU’s rising vaccination rates, as economic optimism grows.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.40 amid US dollar’s decline, ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.4000, extending its seven-day uptrend. The US dollar remains offered following the heaviest drop in 2021. Market sentiment turns positive amid stimulus, vaccine hopes. UK jobs report awaited.
Gold remains hopeful whilst above key $1754 support
Gold is extending its corrective decline from seven-week highs of $1790 reached on Monday. The rebound in the US Treasury yields serves as a key driver for the pullback in the non-yielding gold, which offsets the impact of the sagging dollar.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.