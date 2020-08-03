GBP/USD eyes UK/US Manufacturing PMIs for clear direction below 1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 1.3056 after posting the biggest gains in a decade in July.
  • Coronavirus woes, fears of no-deal Brexit and broad US dollar pullback snapped the Cable back from five-month high.
  • Bulls stay hopeful over the Tory government’s ability to offer more stimulus, positive trade talks with the US and Japan.
  • The early-month activity numbers can offer immediate direction but major attention will be on Thursday’s BOE.

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses around 1.3090 while heading into the London open on Monday. The pair stepped back from March high on Friday but closed July with over 5.5% gains, the highest in a decade. Though, the bulls are catching a breather ahead of the key activity numbers from the US and Britain.

Be it the US dollar’s pullback from over two-year lows or the Brexit woes, not to forget about the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis following the wave 2.0 confirmation, the GBP/USD has it all to ease from the multi-week top. The pair recently took clues from the Sunday Times’ news suggesting that the UK reviewing Covid-19 fighting options including London lockdown. Also weighing on the quote could be the comments from Britain’s top scientists, as per The Guardian, while saying that secrecy has harmed the UK government's response to COVID-19 crisis.

Further, Brexit talks have already dwindled and are scheduled for the restart on August 17 for the seventh round. Even if the latest chatter suggests receding odds of a no-deal Brexit, neither Brussels nor the UK shows readiness to ease on their demands for the key stumbling blocks, including fisheries, level playing field, etc. On the positive side, the Telegraph came out with the news suggesting that the businesses are on the recovery mode in the UK.

Talking about the US catalysts, policymakers in America still jostle over the much-awaited aid package. In doing so, they’ve already crossed the expire of jobless claims benefits and show no sign of agreement off-late.

Amid these catalysts, the market’s risk-tone remains directionless as the S&P 500 Futures print -0.05% loss whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 0.7 basis points (bps) by the press time. Further, stocks in Asia-Pacific also print mixed results with Japan’s Nikkei printing most gains with Indonesia’s IDX standing on the other side.

Looking forward, UK’s second reading for July month Manufacturing PMI, expected to confirm 53.6 initial forecasts, can offer immediate direction ahead of the US July month PMIs from the Markit and the ISM. While economics are likely to favor further recovery in the US dollar, risk catalysts say another story and keep the traders on the edge ahead of the BOE.

Technical analysis

Friday’s bearish candlestick formation, namely the shooting start, gains support from oversold RSI conditions to favor the sellers. As a result, the Cable is likely to extend its recent weakness towards the resistance-turned-support line from mid-April, currently around 1.2975. However, 1.3000 round-figures might offer immediate support. On the flip side, buyers may attack 1.3100 to challenge March month’s high near 1.3200.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.309
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.3086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2717
Daily SMA50 1.2576
Daily SMA100 1.2425
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.317
Previous Daily Low 1.3071
Previous Weekly High 1.317
Previous Weekly Low 1.2782
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3132
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3048
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3247

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

Gold News

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.

Read more

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures