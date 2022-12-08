- GBP/USD takes offers to reverse the previous day’s corrective bounce.
- Slump in UK’s house prices, easing momentum in labor market keeps bears hopeful.
- US Dollar remains sluggish pre-Fed blackout of policymakers, downbeat Treasury yields.
- Second-tier data, risk catalysts are the key to fresh impulse.
GBP/USD renews its intraday low around 1.2180 as it braces for the first weekly loss in five during early Thursday. The Cable pair’s latest downside could be linked to the corrective bounce in the US Dollar. However, fears surrounding the British economy appear to be a major challenge for the pair traders.
Reuters came out with the news conveying a slump in the UK’s house prices to portray pessimism for the GBP/USD. “Britain saw the most widespread house price falls since early in the COVID-19 pandemic last month, as demand from buyers and sales activity slowed in the face of higher borrowing costs, a survey showed on Thursday,” said the news.
On the same line, the monthly index of demand for staff from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) also weighed on the GBP as it fell in November to 54.1 from 56.7 in October by testing the lowest levels since February 2021.
Additionally, looming labor strikes in England and Wales push the UK government to witness more hardships even if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to take more action "to protect the lives and livelihoods" of Britons during months of planned strikes by rail, health and postal workers, per Reuters.
It should be noted that the slump in the US Treasury yields and a light calendar drowned the US Dollar the previous day. That said, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped to the lowest levels since early September by losing 3.30% on Wednesday. On the same line, the two-year counterpart dropped 2.54% amid the rush for risk safety. With this, the US Treasury bond yield curve, the difference between the long-dated and the short-term bond yields, inverted the most in over forty years and highlighted the recession woes.
However, the recently sour sentiment in the market, as portrayed by the six-day downtrend of the S&P 500 Futures, seems to underpin the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand. Mixed headlines surrounding China and Russia could be linked to the latest risk-off mood.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons contrasts the latest comments from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggesting easing the risks of Moscow using nuclear weapons. Furthermore, China’s gradual easing of the Zero-Covid policy appears as a passive reopening and struggles to impress the bulls.
Moving on, a light calendar in the UK and the US, except for the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on December 02, emphasizes risk catalysts as the key to fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern, currently between 1.2130 and 1.2420, keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1992
|Daily SMA50
|1.1588
|Daily SMA100
|1.1662
|Daily SMA200
|1.2131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2235
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attacks 0.6700 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.6700 after the dismal Australian trade data during early Thursday. A broad-based US Dollar rebound amid persisting risk-off flows weighs down on the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US economic data.
EUR/USD slides towards 1.0470 immediate support, rising wedge eyed
EUR/USD takes offers to reverse the previous day’s recovery around 1.0500, snapping a two-week uptrend during early Thursday. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be linked to the failure to cross the downward-sloping resistance line from Monday.
Gold traders in high anticipation of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Gold price has found a base at a technical level of support as traders look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. In this regard, the US Dollar weakened against major currencies midweek amid worries that rising interest rates could push the United States economy into recession.
Congressman calls SEC Chair Gensler “singularly responsible” for FTX collapse as the latter aims at crypto
FTX’s collapse was unprecedented. Retail and institutional investors took a hit along with FTX’s creditors. However, according to a letter by Congressman Ritchie Torres, all of this could have been avoided had the SEC and its Chairman Gary Gensler intervened earlier.
A more severe recession than previously anticipated?
Last week's firm Payrolls number plus this week's surprisingly robust ISM Services survey have continued raising doubts about the path forward for inflation, rates, and the Fed. From an investor's perspective, bonds and oil are where the recessionary wake-up calls are ringing.