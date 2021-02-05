GBP/USD: Eyes BOE’s Bailey to re-confirm negative rate chatters, break 1.3700

- GBP/USD holds the previous day’s recovery moves despite repeated failures to cross 1.3700 off-late.
- Brexit woes, UK-China tussle probe bulls cheering the previous day’s hawkish halt by the BOE.
- Claims over vaccine-led deaths in the UK, suspension of post-mortems gain rejection.
- BOE Governor, Deputy and Chief Economist are up for speaking, US employment data will be more important.
GBP/USD fades early day pullback while bouncing off 1.3668, currently around 1.3675, ahead of Friday’s London open. The cable marked a notable reversal from a three-week lo the previous day as the Bank of England (BOE) pushed back the negative rate chatters. Even so, the pair stays sluggish during the quiet session in Asia as traders await the US employment report for January and speeches from the BOE’s key trio.
While matching the market consensus of no rate change and an intact Quantitative Easing (QE), the UK’s central bank signaled that the negative rate option is still far. However, Governor Andrew Bailey said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members have a "range of views" on negative rates and hence GBP/USD traders await more clarity on the same during today’s speech from the key BOE policymakers.
Elsewhere, the tussle over the Northern Ireland (NI) border intensifies as the UK shows readiness to take harsh measures if the bloc doesn’t respect the British request to extend post-Brexit leeway until 2023. It should be noted the talks over huge losses to British lorries and fisheries have also portrayed Brexit woes.
Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations in the UK, rumors crossed wires that the COVID-19 vaccines could be deadly to the majority of over-65s and post-mortems have been called off “indefinitely”. However, Reuters’ fact-check turndown the chatters before they disappoint the British wave of jabs.
On a different page, the UK and China are again at loggerheads after London revoked the TV license of Chinese state media outlet CGTN. Following the move, Reuters came out with the story saying that China’s foreign ministry issued a statement accusing the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) of pushing “fake news” in its COVID-19 reporting, demanding an apology and saying that the broadcaster had politicized the pandemic and “rehashed theories about covering up by China”.
Amid these plays, the US stimulus hopes are gaining momentum but the pre-NFP trading lull stops the bulls. That said, stock futures in the US and the UK stay mildly bullish by press time while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.14%.
Moving on, BOE Governor Bailey, Deputy Governor David Ramsden and Chief Economist Andy Haldane are all up for speaking at the Monetary Policy Report National Agency Briefing around 13:30 GMT. Although the event clashes with the US employment report for January, it certainly will be important for the GBP/USD traders if managed to keep the previous day’s hawkish mood.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bulls need a clear breakout of the stated SMA resistance, at 1.3685 now, to challenging the multi-month top marked during 2021 near 1.3760. In absence of which, an ascending trend line from December 28, currently around 1.3600, becomes the key support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3675
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3655
|Daily SMA50
|1.3542
|Daily SMA100
|1.3288
|Daily SMA200
|1.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rejected at 50-day SMA
AUD/USD now trades near 0.7588, having failed to establish a foothold above the 50-day SMA at 0.7609. The rejection at the 50-day SMA comes a day after the pair failed to re-enter the channel pattern on the daily chart, reinforcing the bearish breakdown confirmed on Monday.
Gold stays en route $1,777 on NFP day
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785. While the broad USD gains remain on the table, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
Dollar Index eyes bullish reversal on weekly chart
DXY looks set to confirm a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern – on the weekly chart. The index has flipped the channel hurdle into support. A close above would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a rally to 94.72 (September high).