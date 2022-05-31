- GBP/USD met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and snapped four straight days of the winning streak.
- Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-off impulse boosted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure.
- The gloomy outlook for the UK economy supports prospects for additional losses amid Brexit woes.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and snapped a four-day winning streak amid resurgent US dollar demand. The intraday pullback from the vicinity of over a one-month high extended through the mid-European session and dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2585 region.
The overnight hawkish comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, assisted the USD to make a solid comeback. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, along with the risk-off impulse, offered additional support to the safe-haven buck and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid doubts that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. The worries resurfaced following the release of official Chinese PMIs, which showed that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors contracted in May. Furthermore, concerns that the global supply chain disruption would push consumer prices even higher, tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets.
On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by worries about the cost of living crisis, which the Bank of England cautioned could push the UK into recession later in 2022. Adding to this, the British government's legislation - that would effectively override parts of a Brexit deal - has raised fears about a trade war. This, along with expectations that a jumbo rate hike by the BoE would take its toll on the UK economy, adds to the grim outlook for sterling.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week's release of important US macro data, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely watched NFP report. In the meantime, traders will take cues from Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.2652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2444
|Daily SMA50
|1.2765
|Daily SMA100
|1.3099
|Daily SMA200
|1.3327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 ahead of the American session. The dollar continues to gather strength amid the souring market mood on Tuesday. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has failed to stage a meaningful rebound during the European trading hours and dropped below 1.2600 ahead of the US data releases. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs on GBP/USD as trading conditions normalize after the US holiday.
Gold wavers in range around $1,850, levels to watch
Gold Price is adding to the previous losses while keeping its range around the $1,850 psychological level. The precious metal feels the heat from a broad US dollar rebound amid a sharp upturn in the Treasury yields.
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price jumps above $10 after Binance completes airdrop distribution
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price appears to be gaining traction despite the legal investigation launched against Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon in South Korea. The token has risen by nearly 23% over the past few hours, overcoming the psychological $10 resistance level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!