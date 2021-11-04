GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows

- The pound remains under pressure after the BoE decision.
- US dollar gains momentum as stocks turn lower and despite a decline in US yields.
- GBP/USD drops almost two hundred pips, heads for third lowers close since December.
The GBP/USD slide was triggered by the Bank of England and more recently reinforced by a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable broke under 1.3500, reaching at 1.3482, the lowest level in a month. It is falling almost two hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst performance in weeks.
The decision of the Bank of England (BoE) to keep rates and QE unchanged weighed on the pound that lost ground against all its rivals. Governor Baily’s press conference did not alter cable’s sell off. Analysts at Danske Bank see the three rate hike in 2020 (15bp in February, 25bp in May and 25bp in November). “The reason is that we expect the economic recovery will continue (including increasing employment) amid still high inflation.”
More recently, the decline of GBP/USD gained momentum after breaking under 1.3500 and also amid a stronger US dollar. The DXY is up by 0.60%, at 94.45, the highest level since mid-October. At the same time, US yields are falling sharply with the 10-year at 1.52%, near Wednesday’s low.
The outcome of the FOMC meeting so far has not been negative for the dollar. On Friday, the critical Non-farm Payrolls report is due. The consensus point to a net gain in jobs of 425K and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.7%.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3482
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0204
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.49
|Today daily open
|1.3686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3705
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3768
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
