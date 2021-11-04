GBP/USD extends slide below 1.3500 to one-month lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The pound remains under pressure after the BoE decision.
  • US dollar gains momentum as stocks turn lower and despite a decline in US yields.
  • GBP/USD drops almost two hundred pips, heads for third lowers close since December.

The GBP/USD slide was triggered by the Bank of England and more recently reinforced by a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable broke under 1.3500, reaching at 1.3482, the lowest level in a month. It is falling almost two hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst performance in weeks.

The decision of the Bank of England (BoE) to keep rates and QE unchanged weighed on the pound that lost ground against all its rivals. Governor Baily’s press conference did not alter cable’s sell off. Analysts at Danske Bank see the three rate hike in 2020 (15bp in February, 25bp in May and 25bp in November). “The reason is that we expect the economic recovery will continue (including increasing employment) amid still high inflation.”

More recently, the decline of GBP/USD gained momentum after breaking under 1.3500 and also amid a stronger US dollar. The DXY is up by 0.60%, at 94.45, the highest level since mid-October. At the same time, US yields are falling sharply with the 10-year at 1.52%, near Wednesday’s low.

The outcome of the FOMC meeting so far has not been negative for the dollar. On Friday, the critical Non-farm Payrolls report is due. The consensus point to a net gain in jobs of 425K and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.7%.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3482
Today Daily Change -0.0204
Today Daily Change % -1.49
Today daily open 1.3686
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3705
Daily SMA50 1.371
Daily SMA100 1.3768
Daily SMA200 1.3852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3692
Previous Daily Low 1.3608
Previous Weekly High 1.3829
Previous Weekly Low 1.3668
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.366
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.364
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3577
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3547
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3716
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3746
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3801

 

 

