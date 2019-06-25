GBP/USD extends reversal from 1-month highs, tests yesterday's low

US Dollar drops after US data but then recovers; DXY flat around 96.00.

Pound failed to hold to gains against greenback and euro.

Events ahead: Fed’s Powell speech at 17:00 GMT, BoE testimony on Wednesday.

The GBP/USD pair rose earlier today to 1.2780, reaching the highest level in a month but it was rejected from above the upper limited of the previous trading range and pulled back in. It fell to 1.2707, level located slightly above Monday’s low.

As of writing trades at 1.2715, with a bearish bias, looking into a test of the 1.2705/10 area. A break lower would expose 1.2700 and increased the bearish momentum. In the US, economic data released today came in below expectations (existing home sales and consumer confidence). The US Dollar dropped after the numbers and GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2730 but it quickly returned to the previous levels.

Despite the weaker US Dollar, remains below the critical resistance seen around 1.2750/60. The political drama in the UK continues to limit any rally of the Pound. Attention continues to be on the leadership race. The favorite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterated his plans for Brexit: leave the European Union by October 31, with or without a deal.

Now traders await Fed Chair Powell's speech, expected at 17:00 GMT. Comments from NY Fed President John Williams did not include policy outlook. Ahead of Powell, Wall Street indexes are in red with the DOW JONES down 0.15% and the NASDAQ 0.65% amid geopolitical concerns.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2719 Today Daily Change -0.0021 Today Daily Change % -0.16 Today daily open 1.274 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2665 Daily SMA50 1.2815 Daily SMA100 1.2955 Daily SMA200 1.2927 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2768 Previous Daily Low 1.2708 Previous Weekly High 1.275 Previous Weekly Low 1.2506 Previous Monthly High 1.3178 Previous Monthly Low 1.2559 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2745 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.273 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.271 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2679 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.277 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2799 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.283



