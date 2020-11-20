GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3300 ahead of UK Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD’s fate continues to hinge on Brexit developments.
  • DXY resumes drop amid Fed-Treasury clash on emergency funds.
  • Focus on UK Retail Sales and covid data for further directives.

GBP/USD looks to extend its bounce towards 1.3300 heading into the UK Retail Sales release. The annualized British spending is seen higher by 4.2% in October vs. 4.7% previous.

The bulls are back in charge as the US dollar resumes its Thursday’s slide despite the clash between the Fed and US Treasury seemingly weighing on the investor sentiment.

US Treasury Secretary urged the world’s most powerful central bank to withdraw some of the pandemic lendings. The rollback of the emergency funds is likely to threaten the global economic recovery, as the program was launched to counter the virus impact.

Further, reports that the US covid cases rose by a record of 185K on Thursday also intensified the risk aversion but appears to have little effect on the higher-yielding pound.

Thursday’s negative Brexit news, citing reports that the European Union (EU) preparing for no-deal Brexit plans amid dragging of the negotiations. Also, a stall in the in-person Brexit talks, after EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier self-isolated after a member of his team contracted the infection, also fails to deter to GBP bulls.

GBP/USD buyers remain hopeful that a Brexit trade deal will be reached this weekend at the latest, as being reported by some sources. In six weeks the UK’s transition period will end and it will leave the EU’s single market and customs union.

The pair awaits the UK Retail Sales data and global covid statistics for some near-term trading opportunities. Meanwhile, the Brexit developments will likely determine the next direction in the prices.

GBP/USD technical levels

“The stalled rally from Nov. 2 lows near 1.2850 will likely resume if the pair ends above 1.3312, invalidating the buyer fatigue signaled by the long upper wick attached to Wednesday's candle. Alternatively, a close below 1.3196 would negate the buy-the-dip mentality sentiment signaled by Thursday's long-tailed candle and open the doors to deeper declines,” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole noted.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3276
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3106
Daily SMA50 1.2989
Daily SMA100 1.2974
Daily SMA200 1.2718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3279
Previous Daily Low 1.3196
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3228
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.322
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3137
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3387

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7300 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7300 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD has bounced off lows but remains below 0.7300 following a big beat on the Australian Retail Sales data. The further upside appears elusive amid broad risk aversion triggered after US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin pulled the plug on stimulus. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates around 103.80 amid tepid market mood

USD/JPY consolidates around 103.80 amid tepid market mood

USD/JPY trades below 104.00, stuck in a tight range amid the US dollar's tepid bounce and the risk-off market mood. A rare clash between the Fed and US Treasury is weighing on sentiment. Covid concerns continue to linger, offsetting US fiscal stimulus chatter. 

USD/JPY News

Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1860, not out of the woods yet

Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1860, not out of the woods yet

The recovery in gold (XAU/USD) from weekly lows of $1852.80 has regained traction in the Asian trades this Friday, as the sentiment on the global markets remains sour amid stimulus concerns and growing covid fears.

Gold news

WTI battles $42 amid coronavirus and stimulus concerns

WTI battles $42 amid coronavirus and stimulus concerns

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to regain the $42 level, recovering from Thursday’s temporary reversal from multi-day highs of $42.68. US stimulus and covid-led growth concerns weigh on oil. Focus remains on the covid and stimulus updates.

Oil News

Bitcoin is overbought but crowd excitement supports the coin

Bitcoin is overbought but crowd excitement supports the coin

Bitcoin is again the focus of mainstream media attention, as the benchmark crypto coin has jumped up 54% in just one month. This is probably what allows BTC to so far avoid a full-scale correction. In addition to institutional investors, demand can also grow among retail buyers. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures