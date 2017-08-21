GBP/USD extends recovery move, now eyeing a move beyond 1.29 handle

GBP/USD extends recovery move, now eyeing a move beyond 1.29 handleBy Haresh Menghani
The GBP/USD pair extended its recovery move from 5-week lows touched on Friday and is now looking to move back above the 1.2900 handle.
The pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and the up-move was being supported by some renewed US Dollar selling bias. In fact, the key US Dollar Index surrendered all of its early recovery gains and drifted into negative territory, helping the pair to inch back closer to the top end of a four-day old trading range.
• Geopolitics, Trump doubts and policy normalisation driving the Macro outlook - Westpac
The pair's recovery move got an additional boost from the latest comments from the UK PM Theresa May's spokesman, noting that a clear structure is in place for the Brexit negotiations and that the government is confident to make sufficient progress in Brexit talks by October.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to build on the recovery move or once again fails to sustain above the 1.2900 handle, especially after the recent dovish BoE tilt, which might continue to keep a lid on any additional up-move.
• GBP futures: scope for further pullbacks
In absence of any major market moving economic releases, broader market sentiment surrounding the greenback would remain a key determinant of the pair's movement through Monday's trading session.
• GBP/USD still bearish, room for a test of 1.2775 – UOB
Technical levels to watch
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet notes: "The downside potential will likely increase on a break below 1.2840, with scope then to test the 1.2800 region, en route to 1.2770 short term. Advances up to 1.2920/30, on the other hand, will provide selling opportunities."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.