- GBP/USD reversal from multi-month highs at 1,2813 extends to levels near 1.2500.
- Brexit uncertainty and a grim economic outlook are hurting the pound.
- The pound risks to test the 55-day MA at 1.2409 – Credit Suisse.
The pound is accelerating its downtrend on Friday’s US session, extending its reversal from intra-day highs at 1.2653 to prices below 1.2540 from the first time in one week. Brexit uncertainty and the strong COVID-19 impact on UK economy are weighing on the sterling, pulling the pair near 1.2500 area.
Brexit and the UK economic outlook are hurting the pound
Investor’s concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process are weighing heavily on the cable as the successive rounds of negotiations fail to deliver any significant progress as time runs out. With the transition period expiring on January 1, 2021, the odds of a no-deal exit from the Union are increasing by the day.
Furthermore, macroeconomic data is starting to show the strong impact of the coronavirus shutdown in the UK. British Gross Domestic Product contracted by a quarter year-on-year in April, according to data released by National Statistics earlier today, which has increased negative pressure on the GBP.
GBP/USD risking to test the 55-day average at 1.2409 – Credit Suisse
The pound has lost about 1.75% over the last two days, after retreating from multi-month highs at 1.2823 and, according to the FX analysis team at Credit Suisse it might extend its reversal down to 1.2409, “Support is seen at 1.2535/33 initially – the 38.2% retracement of the rally from mid-May – below which can keep the immediate risk lower with support then seen next at 1.2501 and then 1.2482/79 – the 23.6% retracement of the entire uptrend from the March low. Whilst we think this holds at first, we look for a break below here also to see a test of the 55- day average, currently at 1.2409. With the uptrend from March not far below at 1.2384, we look for better support here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.