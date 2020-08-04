GBP/USD extends daily slide, closes in on 1.3000

- GBP/USD met resistance near 1.3100 and lost its traction.
- Concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the UK weigh on the GBP.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively calm near mid-93.00s on Tuesday.
The GBP/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways around 1.3080 and inched higher during the early trading hours of the European session. However, the pair lost its traction after peaking above 1.3100 and came under strong bearish pressure. As of writing, GBP/USD was down 0.37% on a daily basis at 1.3023.
GBP on the back foot ahead of BoE
The lack of progress in Brexit talks and resurfacing fears over a second coronavirus wave in the UK forcing shutdowns make it difficult for the GBP to find demand. On Monday, Britain's health ministry reported that they have confirmed 938 coronavirus cases, which was the second-highest daily increase since early June. Currently, the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in the UK stands at 305,623.
On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce the interest rate decision and release its policy statement. Previewing this event, “we still expect the BoE to express caution over the highly uncertain economic outlook given the risk of further disruption from a second COVID wave, and the risk of another hit to growth later this year when the job furlough scheme expires in the autumn,” said analysts at MUFG Bank.
On the other hand, the greenback is staying resilient against its peers with the US Dollar Index posting modest daily gains above 93.50 and not allowing GBP/USD to stage a rebound. The ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP's Economic Optimism will be featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3019
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2594
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.2706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3113
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.