GBP/USD extends BoE-inspired rally, jumps to 1.3700 neighbourhood

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The BoE’s optimistic forecasts prompted aggressive short-covering around GBP/USD.
  • The BoE showed limited enthusiasm and pushed back expectations for negative rates.
  • Sustained USD buying might hold bulls from placing bets and cap gains for the major.

The GBP/USD pair built on the post-BoE strong recovery move and shot to fresh session tops, closer to the 1.3700 mark in the last hour.

The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and rallied over 125 pips from two-and-half-week lows, around the 1.3565 region after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the BoE left the benchmark interest rate and the size of the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £895 billion, respectively.

In the accompanying statement, the BoE projected GDP to recover rapidly towards pre-pandemic levels over 2021 and inflation to rise quite sharply towards the 2% target in the spring. Adding to this, the UK central bank pushed back expectations for negative interest rates, which, in turn, prompted some aggressive short-covering around the British pound.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting showed that policymakers did not wish to send a signal that a negative rate was in prospect or even imminent. However, in the post-meeting press conference, the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the MPC will take necessary action if the inflation outlook weakens.

Bailey further added that the economic outlook remains unusually uncertain, though did little to influence the GBP/USD pair. That said, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any further gains. The USD remained well supported by prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus and strong economic recovery.

The expectations were further fueled by the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits dropped to 779K last week. This comes on the back of Wednesday's upbeat ADP report and ISM Services PMI, which might have lifted expectations for Friday's non-farm payrolls.

With the key BoE event risk out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3676
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.3637
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.365
Daily SMA50 1.3535
Daily SMA100 1.3281
Daily SMA200 1.2994
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3684
Previous Daily Low 1.3619
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3659
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3582
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3546
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3711
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3739

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires

GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires

GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.

GBP/USD News

DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088

DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088

Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.

Read more

Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark

Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark

Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold. The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal. Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.

Gold news

GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators

GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators

NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline

US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline

DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures