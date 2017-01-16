GBP/USD expects further downside below 1.2085/38 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, Cable could face extra declines on a close below the 1.2085/38 area.

Key Quotes

GBP/USD continues to show signs of failure at the near term downtrend at 1.2311. It has eroded recent lows from 1.2085/38, and sold off to the 61.8% Fibo at 1.1982. A close below 1.2085/38 would mean a continuation of the descent and should trigger losses to 1.1775 and then 1.1481 the recent spike low. We have a large time zone gap back to 1.2130 and his may be filled ahead of further declines”.

“Above 1.2311 resistance is found at the 55 day ma at 1.2410 - above here we are likely to see a challenge of the 1.2474 resistance line. While capped here, a negative bias will remain entrenched, this resistance is reinforced by the 100 day ma at 1.2581”.

 

    1. R3 1.2130
    2. R2 1.2091
    3. R1 1.2067
  2. PP 1.2027
    1. S1 1.2003
    2. S2 1.1964
    3. S3 1.1940

 