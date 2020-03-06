Cable keeps recovering ground lost and is now targeting the 1.3020 region, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we held the view that ‘the prospect for a rise beyond 1.2930 is unlikely’. We underestimated GBP strength as it soared to an overnight high of 1.2967. Further advance in GBP appears likely even though a break of last week’s peak near 1.3020 would come as a surprise (minor resistance is at 1.2995). Support is at 1.2920 followed by 1.2880.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (05 Mar, spot at 1.2870) that ‘odds for GBP to move to 1.2700 have diminished’. We added, ‘a break of 1.2900 would indicate that 1.2726 is an interim bottom’. However, the subsequent strong advance that sent GBP to a high of 1.2967 was not exactly expected. The current movement is viewed as part of a recovery phase and GBP could move above last week’s peak near 1.3020. At this stage, the prospect for further extension to 1.3070 is not high. Overall, GBP is expected to trade on a firm footing from here as long as the ‘strong support’ at 1.2850 is intact.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
