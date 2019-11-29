GBP/USD expected to remain sidelined near-term – UOB

Cable’s outlook stays neutral for the time being, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for the rebound in GBP to ‘extend to 1.2975’ did not materialize as it slipped after touching 1.2953. Upward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as the early stages of consolidation phase. For today, GBP is expected to trade between 1.2880 and 1.2930”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as GBP retreated after touching 1.2953 and ended the day little changed at 1.2914 (-0.09%). As highlighted yesterday (28 Nov, spot at 1.2930), ‘upward momentum has not improved by much’ and ‘the outlook for GBP is still mixed’. In other words, we continue to expect GBP to trade between the month-to-date low near 1.2770 and last month’s peak of 1.3012 for a while more. Looking forward, GBP edge above 1.3012 first but at this stage, the prospect for a sustained rally above this level is not high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of euro-zone inflation, other figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation figures and German employment data are eyed as Americans return from the Thanksgiving holidays.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-109.00s
USD/JPY extended its consolidative price action for the second straight session on Friday. US-China trade uncertainty seemed to underpin the JPY’s safe-haven status and cap gains.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.