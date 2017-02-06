GBP/USD: Expect a new wave of rebounds - Natixis

By Dhwani Mehta

Analysts at Natixis provide a brief technical outlook for trading GBP/USD in the short to medium-term.

Key Quotes:

“Given that the daily stochastic has turned downward, pullbacks cannot be ruled out towards 1.2443-1.2458 (daily parabolic), possibly 1.2385-1.24 (daily Bollinger moving average). These pullbacks will be an opportunity for the pair to gather its breath before staging a new rebound. The development of an ascending channel in the daily chart and the sharp turnaround of the weekly indicators point to a new wave of rebounds towards 1.2660-1.2680 before 1.2740- 1.2760 (upper band of daily Bollinger and 9-month moving average).”

“A breakout above these last levels would instil new upward momentum towards 1.2880-1.29 (upper band of weekly Bollinger) before 1.3060 (ascending resistance trendline) and 1.3150 (Fibonacci projection).”

    1. R3 1.2515
    2. R2 1.2506
    3. R1 1.2494
  2. PP 1.2485
    1. S1 1.2473
    2. S2 1.2464
    3. S3 1.2453

 