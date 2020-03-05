GBP/USD: Everything in favour of the pound

GBP/USD is on the rise amid calm from the BOE on the coronavirus crisis while the US dollar is hit after California announced an emergency. Brexit talks continue without any harsh rhetoric, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.
“Andrew Bailey, the incoming Governor of the Bank of England is ready to cut interest rates from 0.75% down to 0.10% – but only if necessary.
“California has declared a state of emergency after the first death due to coronavirus. The economic impact may be severe. While Washington has also stepped up its game with a special budget of around $8 billion, investors seem to assess that it is too little.”
“Talks between the EU and the UK continue in Brussels. Contrary to the harsh rhetoric seen last week, the mood seems calm. Miche Barnier, Chief EU negotiator, said that both sides are making good progress.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
