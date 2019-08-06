GBP/USD erases gains, back to 1.2140 as Pound losses strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Cable retreats from 6-day highs after being rejected from above 1.2200. 
  • DXY rises after 3-day slide rebounds from 2-week low back above 97.50. 

The GBP/USD pair is about to end the day flat, hovering near 1.2150 after being unable to hold on top of 1.2200, as the US Dollar recovers ground against G10 currencies amid higher equity prices in Wall Street and a rebound in US yields. 

Pound strength limited, US Dollar rebounds

Across the G10 board, the DXY recovered some ground with the USD appreciating against safe-haven currencies. Meanwhile, the GBP gained against both the USD and the EUR as both the European Commission and the UK are willing to discuss Brexit in the coming weeks to avoid a disorderly exit. Moreover, opponents of a no-deal Brexit hardened their stances to stop Boris Johnson from trying to leave the EU without an agreement”, explained BBVA analysts. 

The Pound during the American session trimmed gains and pulled back. Against the US Dollar erased all gains as Wall Street extended gains showing an improvement risk sentiment

The DXY bottomed on Asian hours at 97.20, the lowest since July 22 and then bounced to the upside. It was last seen around 97.65, on its way to the first daily gain in four days. US-China trade tensions are likely to continue to be a key driver in financial markets, particularly with a light economic calendar ahead. 

Levels to watch 

Cable weakened today after being unable to hold on top of 1.2200. If it manages to rise back above and maintains, the Pound will signal more gains ahead. The next resistance levels might be seen at 1.2245 (Jul 31 high) and 1.2295. On the flip side, the key short-term support is located at 1.2130/35; a break lower would expose 1.2100 that protects the multi-year low at 1.2075/80. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2152
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2384
Daily SMA50 1.2543
Daily SMA100 1.277
Daily SMA200 1.2837
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2189
Previous Daily Low 1.2101
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

