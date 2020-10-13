GBP/USD ends four-day winning streak and tumbles toward 1.2950

- US dollar rises across the board even amid lower US yields.
- Pound shows some weakness amid Brexit concerns and negative rate talks.
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2959, reaching the lowest level since Friday. It then bounced to the upside, being unable to recover the 1.3000 zone. As of writing, it trades at 1.2975, down almost 90 pips for the day, ending a four-day winning streak.
A stronger US Dollar across the board and particularly against European majors pushed cable to the downside. The DXY is up 0.45%, hovering around 93.50, having the best day in weeks. The greenback is higher even as Wall Street posts mixed results and amid lower US yields.
The pound is also falling versus the euro but at a modest pace. Ahead of the European Union summit, the focus continues to be on Brexit talks. Expectations about a deal have been supporting the pound over the last sessions, but the deadline is approaching, and they are still negotiating.
Bank of England officials have been speaking at the Parliament. Governor Bailey mentioned they need to consider introducing negative interest rates and added that they are not there yet on the decision. His comments had no impact on the pound as expectations on negative rates were already priced in.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2982
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3063
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2889
|Daily SMA50
|1.3029
|Daily SMA100
|1.2811
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold
The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.
GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes
GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.