GBP/USD ends four-day winning streak and tumbles toward 1.2950

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar rises across the board even amid lower US yields.
  • Pound shows some weakness amid Brexit concerns and negative rate talks.

The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2959, reaching the lowest level since Friday. It then bounced to the upside, being unable to recover the 1.3000 zone. As of writing, it trades at 1.2975, down almost 90 pips for the day, ending a four-day winning streak.

A stronger US Dollar across the board and particularly against European majors pushed cable to the downside. The DXY is up 0.45%, hovering around 93.50, having the best day in weeks. The greenback is higher even as Wall Street posts mixed results and amid lower US yields.

The pound is also falling versus the euro but at a modest pace. Ahead of the European Union summit, the focus continues to be on Brexit talks. Expectations about a deal have been supporting the pound over the last sessions, but the deadline is approaching, and they are still negotiating.

Bank of England officials have been speaking at the Parliament. Governor Bailey mentioned they need to consider introducing negative interest rates and added that they are not there yet on the decision. His comments had no impact on the pound as expectations on negative rates were already priced in.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2982
Today Daily Change -0.0081
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 1.3063
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2889
Daily SMA50 1.3029
Daily SMA100 1.2811
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3083
Previous Daily Low 1.3005
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3173

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

