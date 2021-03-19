GBP/USD edges higher to mid-1.3900s, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- Concerns about a shortage in COVID-19 vaccines in the UK might cap gains for the major.
The USD witnessed some selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh daily tops in the last hour.
A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from over one-year high of 1.754% touched in the previous session exerted some pressure on the US dollar. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to stall the overnight rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and regain traction on the last trading day of the week.
Meanwhile, the calmer tone in the fixed income market provided a modest lift to the global risk sentiment, which was seen as another factor that dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, the optimistic US economic outlook should help limit the USD pullback and cap any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, reports about the likely shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK might further hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British pound. A significant reduction in vaccine supplies could derail the UK government's plan to exit the current lockdown and dampen prospects for a faster economic recovery.
This comes on the back of Thursday's rather dovish statement by the Bank of England, indicating that the outlook for the economy remained unusually uncertain. Moreover, repeated failures at higher levels further warrant caution before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3938
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3953
|Daily SMA50
|1.3813
|Daily SMA100
|1.3584
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4002
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3897
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3937
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.