GBP/USD eases towards 1.3100 despite UK’s efforts to fast-track COVID-19 trials

- GBP/USD defies the previous day’s halt to two-day losing streak while reversing from 1.3158.
- The University of Cambridge plans for autumn trials of the coronavirus vaccine as it received 1.9 million pounds of government help.
- Ireland’s Taoiseach Martin stays confident of Brexit “landing zone”, EU’s Barnier tells bloc members to be 'cold-blooded' with Britain.
- US Durable Goods Orders can offer intermediate moves before the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday low of 1.3132, currently at 1.3138, following its pullback from 1.3158 before Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves, the exception in the last four days, amid the US dollar pullback. With the market’s cautious move ahead of the key events on Thursday and Friday weighing on the pair, news suggesting the UK government’s push for the coronavirus (COVID-19) trials seems mostly ignored.
Following the US push to find the pandemic’s cure, either via rushing for vaccine deals or authorizing plasma usage for treatment, the British policymakers also lose strings for UK drugmaker. “British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun testing an antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,” said Reuters.
Elsewhere, Irish leader Michael Martin shared his Brexit-positive “gut instinct” after meeting the UK PM Boris Johnson for the first time after elected in June. However, the European Union (EU) diplomat Michel Barnier has told the EU states to be 'cold-blooded' with Britain as the Brexit trade deal deadline looms, per the UK Daily Mail.
Additionally, speculations concerning PM Johnson’s resignation after six months were termed “nonsense” by the Tory leader while Reuters cite Hong Kong buyers’ rush for UK properties after security law.
Amid all these catalysts, stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed whereas the S&P 500 Futures seesaw around the record top flashed the previous day. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 2.6% to pierce 0.70% as markets remain mildly positive amid Sino-American trade optimism despite the latest downbeat comments from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments.
Moving on, July month’s US Durable Goods Orders, expected to cool down from 7.6% to 4.3%, may offer immediate moves ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium events that start tomorrow.
Technical analysis
While repeated failures to cross 1.3200 keeps the sellers hopeful, an ascending trend line from June 30, at 1.3013, follows the 21-day EMA level of 1.3050 to question the quote’s short-term downside amid strong RSI conditions. On the contrary, an upside break of 1.3200 will challenge the monthly high, also the yearly top, near 1.3270 and December 31, 2020 peak surrounding 1.3285.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3134
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2774
|Daily SMA100
|1.2599
|Daily SMA200
|1.2724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.