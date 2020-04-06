GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid near 1.2300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD once again attracted some dip-buying ahead of the 1.2200 round-figure mark.
  • Surging US bond yields extended some support to the USD and capped any further gains.

The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and lifted the GBP/USD pair back above the 1.2300 round-figure mark.

As investors digested news of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hospitalization, the pair once again managed to attract some dip-buying and staged a goodish bounce from the vicinity of the 1.2200 round-figure mark.

The latest comments by the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying that he heard that Johnson is doing well, helped soothe fears of any impending political complications and provided a goodish lift to the British pound.

Meanwhile, the GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by the downward revision of the UK Construction PMI, which recorded the steeped decline since April 2009 and illustrated the extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to gains any meaningful traction amid a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment. However, surging US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the USD and might cap any further gains for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the intraday positive momentum amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2298
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2224
Daily SMA50 1.2667
Daily SMA100 1.2862
Daily SMA200 1.2661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2408
Previous Daily Low 1.2205
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2587

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.

GBP/USD News

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.

Read more

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.

Gold News

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures