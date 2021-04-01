GBP/USD eases from tops, flat-lined below 1.3800 mark

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to attract some dip-buying on Thursday.
- Retreating US bond yields underpinned the USD demand and extended some support.
- An upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI provided an additional lift to the pair.
- The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3780-85 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair attracted some dip-buying for the second straight session on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from 14-month tops and slipped to the 1.70% threshold. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound got an additional boost after the UK Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 58.9 for March as against 57.9 estimated earlier. Against the backdrop of Britain's swift roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the gradual reopening from pandemic-related restrictions, the data supported prospects for a swift recovery for the UK economy.
That said, expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic helped limit any meaningful downside for the greenback and capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors remain optimistic about the outlook for the US economy amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan.
Meanwhile, the intraday positive move faltered just ahead of the 1.3800 round-figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Hence, it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing highs near the 1.3810 region, before positioning for any meaningful move up for the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3848
|Daily SMA50
|1.3841
|Daily SMA100
|1.3646
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3812
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.