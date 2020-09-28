GBP/USD eases from one-week tops, still well bid around 1.2875-80 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Brexit optimism prompted some short-covering move around GBP/USD on Monday.
  • BoE's Ramsden downplayed negative rates talks and provided an additional boost.
  • The risk-on mood, political uncertainty weighed on the USD and remained supportive.

The GBP/USD pair surged past the 1.2900 mark and shot to one-week tops during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

Having shown some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA, the pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound was supported by the latest optimism that a Brexit deal can be reached.

The UK and European Union are set to resume the ninth and the final round of Brexit talks on Tuesday. Reports indicate that negotiators will begin the process to finalise a deal by the end of this week to hammer out an accord in time for the next EU summit in mid-October.

The sterling got an additional boost after the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker, Dave Ramsden, downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates in the short-term. Ramsden affirmed that he still sees the effective lower bound in the bank rate at 0.10%.

On the other hand, a combination of factors prompted some long-unwinding trade around the US dollar. This, in turn, further fueled the GBP/USD pair strong intraday positive move, which took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2865 region.

Investors remain worried that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could halt the current US economic recovery. Apart from this, the political uncertainty in the run-up to the US Presidential elections in November took its toll on the greenback.

Hence, the key focus will be on the first presidential debate, scheduled on Tuesday. This, along with important US macro data, including the closely watched monthly jobs report (NFP), will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2889
Today Daily Change 0.0142
Today Daily Change % 1.11
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2989
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.2733
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2806
Previous Daily Low 1.2688
Previous Weekly High 1.2967
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.257
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

