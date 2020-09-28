GBP/USD eases from one-week tops, still well bid around 1.2875-80 region

- Brexit optimism prompted some short-covering move around GBP/USD on Monday.
- BoE's Ramsden downplayed negative rates talks and provided an additional boost.
- The risk-on mood, political uncertainty weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair surged past the 1.2900 mark and shot to one-week tops during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Having shown some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA, the pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound was supported by the latest optimism that a Brexit deal can be reached.
The UK and European Union are set to resume the ninth and the final round of Brexit talks on Tuesday. Reports indicate that negotiators will begin the process to finalise a deal by the end of this week to hammer out an accord in time for the next EU summit in mid-October.
The sterling got an additional boost after the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker, Dave Ramsden, downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates in the short-term. Ramsden affirmed that he still sees the effective lower bound in the bank rate at 0.10%.
On the other hand, a combination of factors prompted some long-unwinding trade around the US dollar. This, in turn, further fueled the GBP/USD pair strong intraday positive move, which took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2865 region.
Investors remain worried that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could halt the current US economic recovery. Apart from this, the political uncertainty in the run-up to the US Presidential elections in November took its toll on the greenback.
Hence, the key focus will be on the first presidential debate, scheduled on Tuesday. This, along with important US macro data, including the closely watched monthly jobs report (NFP), will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2889
|Today Daily Change
|0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2989
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.2733
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to 1.2900 on renewed hope for a post-Brexit trade deal
GBP/USD keeps rallying now trading around 1.2900 amid better odds for a EU-UK trade deal. Comments from BOE’s Ramsden gave the Pound additional momentum as he dismissed using negative rates.
EUR/USD advances further beyond 1.1650
EUR/USD advances towards the 1.1700 level, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening amid a better market mood. Substancial gains in equities support the rally.
XAU/USD bounces off 100-DMA support, climbs to $1866 level
Gold reversed an early European session dip back closer to two-month tops and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1865-66 region.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Upside momentum in WTI falters near $40.50/bbl
After printing fresh tops near $40.50 per barrel on Monday, prices of the West Texas Intermediate are now facing some selling pressure although they manage well to keep daily gains and business above the $40.00 mark.