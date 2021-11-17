GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s

- GBP/USD shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print.
- Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA amid persistent Brexit woes.
- Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and also collaborated to cap gains.
The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of the stronger UK CPI-inspired gains and was last seen trading below mid-1.3400s, still up nearly 0.15% for the day.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3400 mark, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that consumer prices surged to 4.2% in October, marking the fastest pace since December 2011.
Against the backdrop of Tuesday's upbeat UK employment details, the data reassured expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England in December and provided a strong lift to the British pound. Apart from this, the intraday US dollar pullback from a 16-month peak further provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 200-hour SMA amid worries that the UK government could trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The intraday uptick ran out of the steam near the 1.3470-75 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the GBP/USD pair's near-term trend.
Meanwhile, the prospects for an early policy tightening and elevated US Treasury bond yields continued lending some support to the greenback. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022. This was seen as another factor that collaborated to cap any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the broader picture, the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move. A subsequent slide back below the 1.3400 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to challenge YTD lows, around mid-1.3300s touched last Friday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.344
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3651
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3473
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1300 as eurozone CPI figures offer no surprises Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range around 1.1300 on Wednesday. The latest data from the eurozone showed that the annual CPI was 4.1% in October, matching the flash estimate and the market expectation. Investors await mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA amid persistent Brexit woes. Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and also collaborated to cap gains.
Gold eyes $1,869 and $1,873 on road to recovery Premium
Gold price is staging an impressive rebound on Wednesday, having found strong support at the $1,850 level. The renewed upside in gold price comes on the back of a retreat in the US Treasury yields, which has taken the wind out of the dollar’s rally to 16-month highs.
Crypto markets retain optimism despite the recent crash
BTC price loses directional bias as it revisits the $60,000 support floor. ETH price follows suit and comes close to retesting the $4,000 psychological level. XRP price anticipates a bounce from the $1.01 to $0.96 support area.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.