- A combination of factors lifts GBP/USD to a fresh six-week high on Wednesday.
- New UK PM pledges to fix his predecessor's policy errors and underpins sterling.
- Reduced bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD.
- A softer risk tone helps limit losses for the safe-haven buck and caps the major.
The GBP/USD pair retreats a few pips from a six-week high touched earlier this Wednesday and is trading around mid-1.1500s during the early North American session.
The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledges to fix mistakes by the Truss administration and boosts investors' confidence. This leads to a further decline in the UK government borrowing costs and continues to underpin the British pound. Apart from this, the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar pushes the GBP/USD pair higher for the second successive day.
Investors scaled back their expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed in reaction to the incoming US macro data, which pointed to a slowdown in the world's largest economy. This is evident from the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which drags the USD to its lowest level since September 20 during the mid-European session on Wednesday.
That said, a softer risk tone, as depicted by a generally negative sentiment around the equity markets, offers some support to the safe-haven buck and keeps a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors also seem reluctant and might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the important US economic releases, including the Advance Q3 GDP report, on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, a convincing break through the 1.1475-1.1480 supply zone and a subsequent strength beyond the 1.1500 psychological mark favours bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback could now be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the said resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
Next on tap is the release of the New Home Sales data from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1555
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|1.1471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1217
|Daily SMA50
|1.1401
|Daily SMA100
|1.176
|Daily SMA200
|1.2396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1271
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fuels the pair's upside as investors gear up for Thursday's ECB rate decision and US GDP data.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds near 1.1550
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the 1.1550 area after having reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600 on renewed dollar weakness. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold consolidates daily gains near $1,660
Gold reached its highest level in two weeks at $1,675 during the European trading hours before retreating to the $1,660 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Tuesday's sharp decline, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.