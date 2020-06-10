GBP/USD eases from multi-month tops, still well bid near mid-1.2700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD continued scaling higher on Wednesday and shot to fresh three-month tops.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive of the pair’s ongoing positive move.
  • Slightly overbought conditions prompted some profit-taking ahead of FOMC decision.

The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and has now retreated around 35-40 pips from fresh three-month tops set earlier this Wednesday.

The pair prolonged its recent bullish trajectory and continued gaining traction for the tenth straight session on Wednesday. The prevalent offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the GBP/USD pair's momentum to the highest level since March 12.

Expectations of a dovish outlook from the Fed led to some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields and undermined the USD demand. This coupled with the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy further dented the greenback's safe-haven status.

A broad-based USD weakness lifted the pair to an intraday high level of 1.2786. However, slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, rather led to a modest pullback to mid-1.2700s ahead of the latest FOMC policy update.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision at the end of a two-day meeting later this Wednesday and is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying rate statement and the Fed Chair's Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.

Investors will look for clues about the central bank's future policy path, which will influence the USD price dynamics and play a key role in determining the GBP/USD pair's near-term trajectory. Ahead of the key event risk, the release of the US CPI report might produce some trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2756
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.2729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2372
Daily SMA50 1.2395
Daily SMA100 1.2554
Daily SMA200 1.2684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2756
Previous Daily Low 1.2618
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2703
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2922

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

