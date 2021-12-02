GBP/USD eases from daily high, struggles to find acceptance above 1.3300 mark

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through.
- Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains.
- The fundamental backdrop favours USD bulls and support prospects for a further decline.
The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the Asian session high and was last seen trading just below the 1.3300 mark, up around 0.10% for the day.
The pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak. An uptick in Asian equity markets undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.
The UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the worsening row over the post-Brexit fishing rights between France and Britain might continued acting as a headwind for the sterling. Apart from this, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed favours the USD bulls and collaboarte to cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
In fact, the money markets started pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike by the end of 2022 in reaction to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments. Testifying before the congress for the second day on Wednesday, Powell reiterated that the US central bank is likely to speed up the tapering of its asset purchases.
Meanwhile, concerns about the economic fallout from the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. The market concerns exacerbated further after US officials said that the more transmissible Omicron vairant had been found in the country.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory, though the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution. There isn't any major market moving economic data due for release from the UK on Thursday, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some short-term trading impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3411
|Daily SMA50
|1.3565
|Daily SMA100
|1.3679
|Daily SMA200
|1.3808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3352
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3413
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1300, having faced rejection just shy of 1.1350. The recovery in the risk sentiment pauses the Treasury yields’ south-run, underpinning the US dollar. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Omicron updates in focus ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3300 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar demand. The greenback rebounds with yields on Fed’s hawkish view. Concerns over the Omicron covid variant and Brexit issues continue to limit the pair’s upside. US data awaited amid a light UK docket.
Gold justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800
Gold (XAU/USD) pares intraday losses around $1,775 amid risk reset. In addition to the market’s rush for traditional safe-havens like the US Treasuries and Japanese yen, the bearish bias of the options market also weighs on the gold prices.
Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?