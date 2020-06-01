GBP/USD eases from 3-week tops, still well bid around 1.2380 region

- GBP/USD gains some follow-through traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling.
- Rising optimism about the global economic recovery undermined the safe-haven USD.
- The GBP bulls struggled to find acceptance above 1.2400 mark, warranting some caution.
The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its daily gains and has now retreated around 40-50 pips from three-week tops set earlier this Monday.
The pair added to last week's positive move and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. The recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy prompted investors to continue dumping the safe-haven USD.
Investors further cheered US President Donald Trump's measured response to China's move to tighten control over the city of Hong Kong. As expected, Trump began the process of ending Hong Kong's special status but did not withdraw from the phase-one trade deal with China signed in January, as the market had feared.
Meanwhile, the latest Chinese PMI prints for May added to signs of a pickup in the dragon nation's manufacturing sector activity, which further boosted investors' confidence and undermined the USD demand. The greenback was also pressured by the widespread protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The pair shot to the highest level since May 11 and had a rather muted reaction to the UK Manufacturing PMI, which was revised higher to 40.7 for the reported month from 40.6 estimated earlier. Bulls, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2400 mark, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2285
|Daily SMA50
|1.2322
|Daily SMA100
|1.2583
|Daily SMA200
|1.2669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes towards 1.1100 amid renewed US-China trade fears
EUR/USD trims gains and eases towards 1.1100 amid broad US dollar bounce, with US-China trade jitters back in play. Mixed Euro area final Manufacturing PMIs also keep a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD losses the 1.2400 threshold as dollar recovers
The GBP/USD pair has extended its slide from daily tops as the greenback continues to grind higher. UK Markit Manufacturing PMI confirmed at 40.7 in May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.
WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.