GBP/USD eases from 1.3080 high, still near 4-week highs

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
  • GBP/USD ticks down from 1.3080 but maintains its bullish trend.
  • The pound remains unfazed by BoE and COVID-19 restrictions.
  • The pair is testing 50% retracement of September's decline.

The pound has pulled back from day highs at 1.3082, although it remains strong trading at its highest levels since early September, after having rallied about 1.6% over the last four days. The cable opened the week on a weak tone, with the USD pushing higher on the back of the Chinese yuan’s depreciation, but it found support right above 1.3000 to resume its near-time bullish trend and approach 1.3100 area.

BoE and COVID-19 fail to dent sterling’s strength

Pound’s rally has been unfazed by the Bank of England, which asked commercial banks earlier today about their readiness to cope with negative interest rates. This has reactivated market speculation over a further interest rate cut in the next months although BoE Governor has pointed out that the Bank does not know yet how quickly they will be implemented.

Furthermore, the UK Government has introduced stricter COVID-19 measures across some Northern regions in an attempt to stem the second wave of coronavirus infections. The restrictions include shutting bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers in areas with “very high” alert levels.

GBP/USD: Testing 50% Fibo retracement of September’s decline

From a technical point of view, the daily charts show the pair testing resistance level at the 50% retracement level of September’s decline, approximately at 1.3085. If the cable manages to break above that level, next potential targets might be at 1.3140 (September 7 low) and 1.3180 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

On the downside, 1.3000 (mid-September and early October highs) is holding pullbacks so far, with next potential support levels at 1.2920 (October 9 low) and 1.2895 (October 8 low).

GBP/USD technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3063
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2878
Daily SMA50 1.3029
Daily SMA100 1.2803
Daily SMA200 1.2713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.305
Previous Daily Low 1.2922
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200

AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200

The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh

EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh

The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates

XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates

Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation. 

Gold News

Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft

Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft

The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first. 

Read more

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures