GBP/USD eases from 1.3080 high, still near 4-week highs

- GBP/USD ticks down from 1.3080 but maintains its bullish trend.
- The pound remains unfazed by BoE and COVID-19 restrictions.
- The pair is testing 50% retracement of September's decline.
The pound has pulled back from day highs at 1.3082, although it remains strong trading at its highest levels since early September, after having rallied about 1.6% over the last four days. The cable opened the week on a weak tone, with the USD pushing higher on the back of the Chinese yuan’s depreciation, but it found support right above 1.3000 to resume its near-time bullish trend and approach 1.3100 area.
BoE and COVID-19 fail to dent sterling’s strength
Pound’s rally has been unfazed by the Bank of England, which asked commercial banks earlier today about their readiness to cope with negative interest rates. This has reactivated market speculation over a further interest rate cut in the next months although BoE Governor has pointed out that the Bank does not know yet how quickly they will be implemented.
Furthermore, the UK Government has introduced stricter COVID-19 measures across some Northern regions in an attempt to stem the second wave of coronavirus infections. The restrictions include shutting bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers in areas with “very high” alert levels.
GBP/USD: Testing 50% Fibo retracement of September’s decline
From a technical point of view, the daily charts show the pair testing resistance level at the 50% retracement level of September’s decline, approximately at 1.3085. If the cable manages to break above that level, next potential targets might be at 1.3140 (September 7 low) and 1.3180 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
On the downside, 1.3000 (mid-September and early October highs) is holding pullbacks so far, with next potential support levels at 1.2920 (October 9 low) and 1.2895 (October 8 low).
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3063
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.3029
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2922
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
