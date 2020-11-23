GBP/USD eases from 11-week top above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs

- GBP/USD fades the early-Asian gains, backed by Brexit, lockdown news, which probed September 03 high.
- UK, EU stay optimistic over Brexit despite sticking over key hurdles, chatters concerning easing of virus-led restrictions please the bulls.
- US-China tension, Fed-Treasury tussle and the virus woes probe the buyers.
- November month PMIs, risk catalysts in the spotlight.
GBP/USD consolidates the early-Asian session gains near multi-day high, currently up 0.16% around 1.3314, while heading into the London open on Monday. The Cable rose to the highest in 2.5 months initially as hopes of a soft Brexit, recovery in coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions and vaccine news favored the bulls. However, challenges to the risk-tone, recently coming US-China trade front, join cautious sentiment ahead of the UK’s November month Manufacturing and Services PMIs to probe cool down the seven-day-old uptrend.
News from the UK Times joins The Telegraph’s updates to suggest that Britain and the European Union (EU) are closer to the Brexit deal and will announce the agreement sometime during this week. However, The Guardian quotes the UK’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak to defy the odds while showing the Tory government’s refrain from taking Brexit deal at any costs. On the same line, the UK Times also mentions that the key hurdles, namely fisheries, governance and competition, are yet to overcome.
Also on the positive side were the headlines from The Telegraph suggesting that the UK government will announce easing in activity restrictions ahead of Christmas. As per the latest covid data from Reuters, relying on the official figures, the UK recorded 18,662 new infections on Sunday with 398 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
On the other hand, the US signaled the blacklisting of a few more Chinese companies in the latest Sino-American tussle. Elsewhere, The Guardian came out with the COVID-19 updates suggesting that the US suffers one Covid death every minute as global cases near 60 million. Additionally, the US Treasury’s recall of $500 billion from the Federal Reserve also favors the risks of a lack of funds with the American central bank at a time when there is no clarity over the COVID-19 stimulus.
Though, the latest approval of Regeneron’s antibody treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers a ray of vaccine hopes that also suggest the passage of Pfizer’s vaccine by the UK during this week.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and the UK print mild gains while the Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed, mostly up, by press time.
Looking forward, November’s preliminary readings of UK Manufacturing and Services PMI, expected 50.5 and 42.5 versus 53.7 and 51.4 respective priors, will be the immediate catalyst for the GBP/USD traders to watch. Though, headlines concerning the covid and Brexit will have a higher importance in a case of surprise announcements.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond 1.3315/20 area, including the highs marked since September 03, restricts the immediate upside ahead of highlighting the yearly top surrounding 1.3480/85. On the contrary, 10-day SMA near 1.3240 offers immediate support to watch during the quote’s pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3315
|Today Daily Change
|22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.3293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3119
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD ekes out gains, heading towards1.1900 amid covid vaccine optimism. The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone. Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.
GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3300, at the highest levels in two months. The UK, EU stay optimistic over a Brexit deal despite three key sticking points. Reports of easing of UK covid restrictions and the vaccine optimism underpin the cable. UK Preliminary PMIs in focus.
Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA
Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.