GBP/USD: Eases from 1-½ month top above 1.2700 amid no-deal Brexit fears

- GBP/USD keeps bounce off 1.2715 despite snapping three-day winning streak.
- The UK Government assumes there will be no trade deal with Europe.
- British PM doubts the availability of virus vaccine before the year’s end, UK scientists warn of a second wave.
- The UK-US trade talk goes smoothly with America praising British ban Huawei, standing with the ally against China.
GBP/USD recedes from 1.2740 to 1.2725 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable step back from the highest since June 10 as fears of a no-deal Brexit renew after the Daily Telegraph backed the news with government sources. Also challenging the pair could be coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and the UK-China tussle. However, bulls remain optimistic as the US dollar stays on the back foot.
Early in Asia, the Daily Telegraph came out with the headlines saying “Britain close to abandoning hope of Brexit trade deal.” The news cites anonymous senior sources in the UK Government to say that the ministers now believe that Britain and the EU will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with just days to go until Boris Johnson’s July deadline for an outline agreement passes. It’s worth mentioning that the EU-UK negotiators are still on the sixth round of Brexit deal talks as we write.
On the contrary, the UK’s trade talks with the US go as smoothly even as the UK anticipates no deal before the American Presidential election, as per the Financial Times. The reason could be traced from the friendly relations between the leaders of Britain and America as well as the UK’s latest attack on China’s Huawei. Citing this, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo showed readiness to back the Tory government to counter the dragon nation. Though, British diplomats deny American’s backing to raise bars for Chinese firms from entering 5G run.
Elsewhere, a group of senior scientists warn the Lords, “the government must ramp up its capacity to spot and contain coronavirus outbreaks if it is to avoid a potentially devastating second wave of infections this winter,” per The Guardian. Elsewhere, The Republic World said that the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that it is unlikely that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by the end of this year. Furthermore, chatters surrounding Russia’s role in the Brexit referendum added political noise to the song.
Talking about the US, pandemic numbers are running fast to reach 4.0 million mark as the policymakers prepare another fiscal boost, taking clues from Europe, to tame the economic disappointment.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish around 0.60% while stock futures keep the previous day’s gains. However, shares in Asia-Pacific linger as amid mixed data and troubles at the respective central banks.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events at the UK will keep focus on the virus and Brexit headlines. During the American session, US housing numbers might entertain the bulls.
Technical analysis
A bearish candlestick formation, Graveyard Doji, on the four-hour chart joins overbought RSI conditions to drag the sellers towards 1.2685-70 region comprising highs marked between June 16 and July 09. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the June month’s top surrounding 1.2815 will propel the quote towards the February-month lows near 1.2840 and 1.2880 ahead of targeting 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2724
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2519
|Daily SMA50
|1.2464
|Daily SMA100
|1.2418
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2768
|Previous Daily Low
|1.265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.