- The UK retail sales drop 0.6% MoM in November.
- The UK core retail sales fall 0.6% MoM in November.
The UK retail sales came in at -0.6% over the month in November vs. +0.3% expected and 0.0% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at -0.6% MoM vs. +0.3% expected and -0.3% previous.
On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose 1% in November versus +2.1% expected and +3.1% prior while the core retail sales also advanced 0.8% in the reported month versus +2.7% previous and +1.9% expectations.
Main Points (via ONS):
“In the three months to November 2019, the quantity bought in retail sales decreased by 0.4% when compared with the previous three months; this is the first decline since April 2018.
In 2019, the official Black Friday was on 29 November and outside our November reporting period, which covers four weeks from 27 October to 23 November; our seasonally adjusted estimates account for this shift in timing.
Online sales as a proportion of all retailing was 18.7% in November 2019, compared with the 19.1% reported in October 2019.”
FX Implications:
GBP/USD pares back gains and drops back below the 1.31 handle on downbeat UK Retail Sales data, although broad US dollar weakness cushions the downside ahead of the BOE decision.
