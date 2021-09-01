GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 on Brexit, coronavirus concerns, UK/US data eyed

- GBP/USD prints three-day fall, grinds lower of late.
- UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage.
- US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portrays rebound from three-week low.
- Markets remain cautiously optimistic ahead of US, UK PMIs, US ADP Employment Change.
GBP/USD grinds lower for the third consecutive day, down 0.13% around 1.3735 heading into Wednesday’s London open. With this, the cable pair becomes the biggest loser among the group of ten (G10) currencies.
While the broad US dollar rebound could initially be linked to the pair’s losses, pessimism surrounding the UK’s coronavirus conditions and Brexit headlines exert additional downside pressure on the quote. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends corrective pullback from the lowest since August 04 while flashing 0.08% intraday gains around 92.72.
After marking the lowest increase in virus infections the previous day, the UK’s COVID-19 daily cases count rose by 32,181 whereas the virus-led deaths rose by 50. Further, Britain braces for a final decision on the booster shots on fears that the major vaccines fade effectiveness in five to six months as per the study from Britain's ZOE COVID survey. On the same line, Sky News quotes Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch as saying, “The UK could soon face a ‘fragile moment’ in its response to the coronavirus crisis, has warned.”
On a different page, the chief executive of high street retail giant Next criticizes the UK government's decision to stop foreign lorry drivers as the country battles supply shortages. Elsewhere, ex-Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster raised fears of irreparable damage due to the deadlock over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.
It’s worth noting that the risk appetite improves as the market seems cautiously optimistic over the inaction of the key central banks ahead of important data from the UK and the US. Additionally, mixed covid updates and downbeat China PMI, versus strong Aussie GDP, also confuse traders and underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% by the press time whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stretch the previous day’s upside to 1.33%, up to three bps.
Moving on, the second reading of the UK Manufacturing PMI for August, expected to confirm the 60.1 initial estimations, will be eyed as an immediate direction ahead of the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI for the stated month.
Given the likely softer US data backing the USD bulls, GBP/USD may witness further downside should domestic catalysts deteriorate as well.
Read: ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Technical analysis
Failures to extend the monthly resistance breakout beyond 200-DMA direct GBP/USD sellers towards weekly support line, around 1.3720, before highlighting the August month’s low of 1.3600. Meanwhile, the stated resistance line near 1.3765 precedes the 200-DMA level of 1.3810 to guards the Sterling pair’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3738
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3786
|Daily SMA50
|1.3814
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3808
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3743
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing
Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase. SHIB price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.