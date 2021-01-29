GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 as USD holds firmer ahead of data

- GBP/USD meets fresh supply as US dollar recovers further ground.
- European vaccine row and Wall Street meme frenzy spook investors.
- Focus shifts to the US macro news and sentiment around US stocks.
The buying interest around the US dollar remains unabated amid broad risk-aversion, knocking-off GBP/USD further towards the 1.3650 level.
The sell-off in the major gathers pace in the European session, as the equities shed nearly 1% due to concerns over the speculative trading seen on Wall Street stocks over the past few days.
Also, the risk sentiment remains sour amid the covid vaccine row between the UK and European Union (EU). The production delays in the vaccines have triggered a dispute between the UK, EU and drugmaker over sufficient supply of the jabs in the Old Continent.
Further, American pharma giant Novavax Inc. said that its vaccine is only 49% efficient against the new South African covid strain, which exacerbated the pain in the market.
Alongside riskier assets such as the equities, the pound got hit while the safe-haven US dollar extended its recovery after Thursday’s downslide. The US dollar index gains 0.30% on a daily basis to trade around 90.75, as of writing.
Markets now look forward to the US Core PCE Price Index and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment data for fresh trading incentives. Meanwhile, covid and vaccine updates will also grab attention amid month-end flows and the sentiment on Wall Street.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
“The 4-hour chart shows the bulls have faced rejection in the 1.3750 neighborhood multiple times since Jan. 21. That, alongside lower highs on the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index, indicates scope for a pullback. The immediate support is seen at 1.37, which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.3610 (Jan. 26 low),” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole noted.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3666
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3249
|Daily SMA200
|1.2969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
Silver: XAG/USD bounces-off 21-DMA, eyes $27.70 key barrier
XAG/USD finds buyers at 21-DMA, regains $27 mark. The rally resumes as daily technical setup remains constructive. Acceptance above $27.70 key resistance is critical for XAG bulls.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.