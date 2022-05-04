- GBP/USD renews intraday low by staying inside the weekly range near two-year low.
- Brexit jitters renew ahead of NI elections as polls reject DUP victory.
- UK’s economic hardships can stop BOE but Fed’s moves are also priced-in, suggesting mixed play ahead of crucial events.
Following a second failure to break the weekly trading range, GBP/USD drops 0.20% during a lackluster Asian session on Wednesday.
The cable’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s recent pick-up, as well as negative headlines concerning Brexit and challenges for the Bank of England’s (BOE) hawkish move. Even so, the pair sellers remain cautious as the Fed’s expected hawkish actions seem mostly priced in.
Given the major opinion polls favoring Sinn Fein’s victory during the Northern Ireland (NI) victory, fears that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will have to relinquish controls over the Brexit demand grew stronger. The same will add to Boris Johnson’s struggle to convince the European Union (EU) of UK-favored Brexit terms and weigh on the GBP/USD too. “Northern Ireland elections on Thursday could mark a major shift in the region’s sensitive political balance, and undermine Boris Johnson’s bid to redraw the terms of the U.K.’s split from the European Union,” said Bloomberg in this regard.
Elsewhere, fears that the UK will enter into recession should finance turn low battle the strong inflation to highlight the importance of the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy verdict on Thursday. “The BoE may try to convince investors again that it will not raise rates as much as they expect. Rate futures are pricing Bank Rate hitting 2.25% by the end of this year with an outside chance of a 50 basis-point hike next week,” said Reuters.
On an immediate basis, markets are more interested in how the Fed tackles the inflation problem on hand. Though, a 0.50% rate hike and clues for balance-sheet normalization are mostly priced in and hence the Fed needs to do more to keep the USD bulls happy.
Read: Fed May Preview: 'Less hawkish' is the new dovish
Technical analysis
GBP/USD broke an ascending triangle to the south and favored bears on Tuesday. Also suggesting the quote’s further downsides are the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below 200-HMA, around 1.2635 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2475
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2864
|Daily SMA50
|1.3063
|Daily SMA100
|1.3287
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0500 ahead of US ADP, Fed
EUR/USD is trading lackluster near 1.05800 amid tepid risk sentiment, as anxiety over the Fed rate hike decision keeps bulls at bay. The US dollar keeps the upper hand alongside the Treasury yields, as Fed is set to deliver aggressive hawkish guidance. US ADP eyed as well.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2450 with eyes on Fed, BOE
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2450 amid a firmer US dollar, concerning Brexit headlines and the BOE's dilemma. The pair awaits the Fed’s expected hawkish actions amid a cautious market mood.
Gold: Set to test 200-DMA at $1,835 on aggressive Fed stance
Gold Price remains vulnerable after Tuesday’s dead cat bounce. The US dollar is set for a big break higher on an increasingly aggressive Fed. Rejection at 100-DMA recalls sellers, with eyes on the 200-DMA at $1,835.
Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price
MATIC price prepares for a quick run-up as it arrives at a significant support level. A resurgence of bulls will add credence and a tailwind to this outlook and propel Polygon higher.
Fed Preview: Buy the dollar dip and three other scenarios as Powell shows his power Premium
Sell in May and go away? The greenback has surged throughout April as investors have been increasing their expectations for aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.