GBP/USD drops to test monthly lows under 1.2280 as pound slides across the board

- Cable about to test monthly lows, under pressure and near 1.2250.
- US dollar trims losses across the board, while pound slides further.
The GBP/USD peaked on European hours at 1.2376 but since then it has constantly been falling. Recently it reached at 1.2266 a fresh daily low, matching the monthly low (May 7). It is under pressure on the back of a weaker pound. EUR/GBP climbed to the highest in three weeks near 0.8850.
Nobody cares about US CPI
US data released on Tuesday showed the US CPI dropped to 0.3% (annual) in April, below expectations. It was the lowest reading since 2015. Market participants ignored the report. The same will likely happen on Wednesday with the PPI.
The greenback was unaffected by the report and it managed to recover ground during the American session. The DXY remains in negative territory but off lows.
GBP weakens on Brexit, risk aversion and BoE officials
Among majors, the pound is the worst performer on Tuesday. Chancellor Sunak announced that the furlough scheme will be extended until October as the coronavirus crisis continues. The impact on economic activity lead analysts to expect more easing from the Bank of England (BoE). Ben Broadbent, an MPC member, said more easing is possible. On Wednesday, Q1 GDP data from the UK will be released.
In the meantime, Brexit talks are underway. Analysts at TD Securities point out that it looks like Brexit is not quite finished as a bearish factor for sterling. They think that with the end-June deadline approaching, GBP could be in for a rough period ahead. “Our bearish sterling view is particularly concentrated over the next few months. Indeed, we think GBP is likely to have a better second half of 2020 once more visibility emerges on the UK/EU relationship and global growth prospects begin to stabilize. In keeping with our view for a softer USD over this period as well, we maintain our current forecast for GBPUSD to finish this year around 1.26.”
Technical levels
The GBP/USD is testing the May low around 1.2260, below the immediate support emerges at 1.2245 (April 21 low). On the upside, now 1.2300 should act as a resistance. The next obstacle is seen at 1.2375/80 (May 12 high).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2291
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2432
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.2702
|Daily SMA200
|1.2661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.