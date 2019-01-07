GBP/USD drops to over 1-week lows, below mid-1.2600s post-UK PMI

- The USD gains traction in the wake of US-China trade war truce.
- The GBP further weighed down by persistent no-deal Brexit fears.
- Dismal UK manufacturing PMI does little to ease the bearish bias.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone and dropped to over one-week lows, just below mid-1.2600s post-UK macro data.
Having failed to capitalize on Friday's positive move back above the 1.2700 handle, the pair met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week in the wake of a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand.
A trade war truce between the US and China dampened prospects for any aggressive Fed policy easing, which prompted some USD short-covering move and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major.
The British Pound was further pressurized by Monday's disappointing UK manufacturing PMI, which remained in the contraction territory for the second consecutive month and fell to 48 in June from 49.4 previous.
This against the backdrop of growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit on October 31 did little to inspire bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide below three-day-old horizontal support near the 1.2660 region.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2659
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2676
|Daily SMA50
|1.2789
|Daily SMA100
|1.2945
|Daily SMA200
|1.2918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
