GBP/USD drops to over 1-week lows, below mid-1.2600s post-UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD gains traction in the wake of US-China trade war truce.
  • The GBP further weighed down by persistent no-deal Brexit fears.
  • Dismal UK manufacturing PMI does little to ease the bearish bias. 

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone and dropped to over one-week lows, just below mid-1.2600s post-UK macro data.

Having failed to capitalize on Friday's positive move back above the 1.2700 handle, the pair met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week in the wake of a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand. 

A trade war truce between the US and China dampened prospects for any aggressive Fed policy easing, which prompted some USD short-covering move and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major.

The British Pound was further pressurized by Monday's disappointing UK manufacturing PMI, which remained in the contraction territory for the second consecutive month and fell to 48 in June from 49.4 previous.

This against the backdrop of growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit on October 31 did little to inspire bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide below three-day-old horizontal support near the 1.2660 region.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2659
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.2695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2676
Daily SMA50 1.2789
Daily SMA100 1.2945
Daily SMA200 1.2918
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2664
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data

EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data

EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level

Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level

Gold added to its bearish weekly gap opening below the key $1400 psychological mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce

Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce

The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location