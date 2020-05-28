GBP/USD drops to mid-1.2200s on dovish BoE commentary

- GBP/USD pushes lower for second straight day on Thursday.
- BoE policymaker Saunders prefers easing too much rather than too little.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet near 99.00 ahead of key data releases.
The GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.2300 during the early trading hours of the European session but reversed its direction following some dovish commentary from Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Michael Saunders. As of writing, the pair was unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2250.
Saunders argued that it was less risky to ease the policy too much in the current environment rather than too little. Regarding the possible use of negative interest rates, "I would not rule out negative rates, that does not mean I would necessarily rule it in," Saunders said. Finally, Saunders explained that the BoE was watching the exchange rate and that it was a factor in policy decisions.
Focus shifts to US data
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet near 99.00 on Thursday as investors are waiting for key macroeconomic data releases from the US.
In addition to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Durable Goods Orders and the preliminary first-quarter GDP growth data will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Previewing the Durable Goods Orders report, “markets have already absorbed the most dire economic news and durable goods will add little of importance to the picture," said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "The details of the March-April catastrophe will not keep the market from moving on.”
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2238
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2307
|Daily SMA50
|1.2291
|Daily SMA100
|1.2597
|Daily SMA200
|1.2668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
