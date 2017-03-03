GBP/USD drops to lows post-PMI near 1.2230

GBP/USD has quickly fell to fresh daily lows following the release of the always-relevant Services PMI in the UK economy.

GBP/USD offered on data, eyes on Yellen

Spot met fresh selling interest after Services PMI tracked by Markit surprised to the downside today, retreating to 53.3 during February vs. initial estimates at 54.2.

The ongoing correction lower is expected to gather extra traction in light of the bearish backdrop surrounding the Sterling as of late, as jitters on Brexit have re-emerged following the recent decision by the House of Lords to amend the Brexit bill.

In addition, the greenback is expected to resume its upside amidst rising bets on a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the March meeting.

GBP/USD levels to consider

As of writing the pair is losing 25% at 2235 and a break below 1.2197 (low Dec.28 2016) would expose 1.2036 (low Jan.11). On the flip side, the initial up barrier aligns at 1.2308 (high Mar.2) followed by 1.2390 (55-day sma) and then 1.2410 (100-day sma).