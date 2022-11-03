- GBP/USD refreshes a two-week low after the BoE announced the expected 75 bps rate hike.
- A lower terminal rate than is currently priced in the markets weighs on the British pound.
- The Fed’s more hawkish outlook continues to boost the USD and exerts additional pressure.
The GBP/USD pair adds to its heavy intraday losses and drops a fresh two-week low after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 1.1200 mark and quickly bounce back closer to mid-1.1200s in the last hour.
As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank decided to raise interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest hike since 1989. In the accompanying policy statement, the BoE indicates a lower terminal rate than the 5.20% currently priced in the markets. This, along with a bleak outlook for the UK economy, prompts fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair amid strong follow-through US Dollar buying.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday adopted a more hawkish stance and indicated that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, pushes the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to its highest level since May 2006 and underpins the buck. Apart from this, a weaker risk tone offers additional support to the safe-haven greenback.
Market participants now look forward to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments at the post-meeting press conference for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the US ISM Services PMI to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0140
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23
|Today daily open
|1.1392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.136
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.2336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1388
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1686
