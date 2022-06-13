- GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the fourth straight day and dropped to a fresh multi-week low.
- UK political jitters, Brexit woes and disappointing UK macro data weighed on the British pound.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-off mood underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the 1.2600 neighbourhood and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth successive day on Monday. The downward trajectory extended through the first half of the European session and dragged spot prices to the 1.2200 neighbourhood, or a fresh four-week low in the last hour.
The British pound was undermined by the uncertainty over Boris Johnson’s future as the UK Prime Minister and Brexit woes. In fact, the UK Foreign Secretary is up for presenting a bill that would effectively override parts of a Brexit deal related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The European Commission had pledged to respond with all the measures at its disposal if Britain moves ahead with a plan to rewrite the Brexit deal. Hence, the legislation could spark a trade war in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis, which could make it difficult for the Bank of England to hike interest rates any further.
The market fears were further fueled by disappointing UK macro data released earlier this Monday. The official figures showed that the economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% in April, marking the first back-to-back decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to this, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production also recorded an unexpected fall in April. The data revealed the impact of surging prices on household spending and business activity, fueling recession fears. Apart from this, broad-based US dollar strength was seen as another factor that contributed to the GBP/USD pair's ongoing decline.
The latest US consumer inflation figures released on Friday reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to cool price pressures. The prospects for a more aggressive Fed remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the worsening global economic outlook and the prevalent risk-off mood, provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair, though traders might refrain from fresh bearish bets ahead of this week's FOMC/BOE policy meetings.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2998
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to multi-week lows below 1.2250 after weak UK data
GBP/USD has declined to its weakest level since mid-May below 1.2250 in the European session on Monday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, missing the market expectation for an expansion of 0.2%.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0500, undermined by the risk-off market mood in the European session. Hot US inflation ramped up aggressive Fed tightening bets, rekindling recession fears. The dollar capitalizes on a damp mood and rallying yields.
Gold eyes $1,845 and $1,842 on aggressive Fed tightening bets
Gold Price is correcting sharply from five-week peaks of $1,879, reversing most of Friday’s strong rally. The inverse correlation between the US Treasury yields and the bright metal is back in play.
Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000
Bitcoin price dipped below $25,000 after entering Monday's trading session in a negative posture. The downswing has derived from the break of an ascending triangle on the four-hour chart.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!