GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area, erodes a part of Tuesday’s upbeat UK PMI-inspired gains

- GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, looming recession risks underpin the USD and weigh on the major.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by the BoE could help limit losses ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2135 region and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2080-1.2075 region, down nearly 0.30% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak.
The US Dollar (USD) remains pinned near a six-week top amid expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the markets are now pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at each of the next two FOMC policy meetings in March and May. The bets were lifted by strong US PMI prints on Tuesday, which showed that business activity unexpectedly rebounded to an eight-month high in February.
This comes on the back of the incoming positive US macro data, which pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. Moreover, several FOMC officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, recently stressed the need to keep raising rates gradually to fully gain control of inflation. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with looming recession risks and geopolitical tensions, continue to underpin the safe-haven buck.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting. Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) should lend support to the British Pound and help limit losses.
The UK PMIs released on Tuesday indicated that business activity rose more than expected in February and fueled optimism that the country may be able to avoid a steep economic downturn. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/USD pair's recent recovery move from a technically significant 200-day SMA has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2169
|Daily SMA50
|1.2164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
