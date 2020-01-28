GBP/USD drops to 1-week lows, inching closer to 1.30 mark

- GBP/USD remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- BoE rate cut speculations, no-deal Brexit fears weighed on the British pound.
- A modest USD uptick added to the selling bias ahead of the US macro releases.
The GBP/USD pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to one-week lows, around the 1.3025 region in the last hour.
The pair extended its recent pullback from the 1.3170 region and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. Despite last week's positive UK macro data, the fact that the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday was seen as one of the key factors undermining the British pound.
GBP/USD weighed down by a combination of factors
This coupled with fears of a no-deal Brexit exerted some additional pressure on the sterling. It is worth mentioning that market worries were further fueled by the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's warning on Monday, saying that there is still the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of 2020.
The pair was further pressurized by a modest US dollar uptick. As investors looked past Monday's surprise fall in the US new home sales data, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback and further contributed to the pair's weaker tone.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below 50-day SMA support, around mid-1.3000s, seemed to have prompted some technical selling and further attributed to the pair's latest leg of a downfall during the early European session.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic data from the UK, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3019
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3089
|Daily SMA50
|1.3058
|Daily SMA100
|1.2846
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1000, focus on US data
EUR/USD holds steady near 2020 lows of 1.1010, as the bid tone around the US dollar picks up pace amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and likely EU-US trade deal.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves
GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.
Coronavirus outbreak revives global economic fears
"When China sneezes, the world catches a cold." It's worth resurrecting this old (modified) adage as the coronavirus outbreak has revived global economic fears and rattled equities across the world.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops
USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand. A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains. Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.