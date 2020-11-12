GBP/USD drops lower to test fresh week-lows below 1.3120

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD dives for the second consecutive day and approaches 1.3100.
  • The pound loses ground with COVID-19 cases surging in the UK.
  • Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on GBP demand.

Sterling’s reversal from Wednesday’s high 1.3315 has gained traction amid a cautious market mood on Thursday, which has pushed the pair below 1.3200, to test weeks lows at 1.3120.

The pound loses footing as risk sentiment wanes

The enthusiasm triggered by the promising tests of the COVID-19 vaccine seen at the beginning of the week has waned on Thursday. Coronavirus cases continue surging in Europe and the US and the market starts to assimilate that no vaccine is going to help to curb the pandemic this winter.

The British Government announced on Wednesday that the UK has been the first European country to reach the 50,000 COVID-19 deaths, which has offset the remaining hopes of a vaccine and shifts the focus back to the strong economic impact of the pandemic.

Macroeconomic figures have confirmed these fears, contributing to undermining confidence on the GBP. UK Gross Domestic Product expanded at a 15.5% pace in the third quarter, slightly below the 15.8% expected. The monthly GDP, though has shown a 1.1% increase in September, a disappointment for the market that expected a 1.5% reading and with greater reason considering that the data has been taken before the start of the second lockdown.

Furthermore, the lack of progress in the Brexit front remains undermining confidence in the sterling. The initial target of mid-November to reach a Brexit deal is going to be missed as the negotiators have been unable to bring positions closer on the critical issues which increases the uncertainty about the post-Brexit relationship between The UK and the EU.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3111
Today Daily Change -0.0105
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 1.3216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3038
Daily SMA50 1.2973
Daily SMA100 1.2925
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3314
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3362
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3411

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops

XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops

Gold regained traction on Thursday and recovered the previous session’s modest losses. COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD remained supportive of the uptick. 

Gold news

Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.

Read more

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures