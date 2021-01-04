GBP/USD drops further under 1.3600 amid risk aversion and new restrictions in UK

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound under pressure across the board adds to losses.
  • GBP/USD corrects lower after rising during three consecutive trading days.

The GBP/USD pair dropped further during the American session amid a stronger US dollar and as the pound remains under pressure. The pair bottomed at 1.3559, hitting the lowest since last Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, cable reached levels above 1.3700 for the first time since April 2018 before reversing its intraday trend. The sharp decline from the top was triggered by a slide of the pound amid expectations of new restrictions in the UK. The government will deliver a statement on the subject. The increase in COVID-19 cases and the new strain offset the developments related to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Simultaneously, the US dollar recovered strength, and equity prices in Wall Street turned to the downside. As of writing, the Dow Jones falls by 1.60% and the Nasdaq by 1.25%. The reversal boosted the greenback that trimmed losses across the board.

From a technical perspective, the trend in GBP/USD still points to the upside, but the momentum eased. A consolidation below 1.3600 would favor an extension of the correction. Support levels are seen at 1.3550/55, followed by 1.3505 and 1.3425/30 (last week's low).

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3567
Today Daily Change -0.0099
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 1.3666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3465
Daily SMA50 1.3308
Daily SMA100 1.3161
Daily SMA200 1.2852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3679
Previous Daily Low 1.3662
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3673
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3659
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3686
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3693

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

