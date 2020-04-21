GBP/USD drops further, hits fresh two-week lows near 1.2250

- Pound extends losses amid risk aversion, worst G10 performer.
- Cable is having the biggest daily loss in a month, and it heads for lowest since April 6.
The recovery in GBP/USD was short-lived, and it resumed the downside. Recently cable printed a fresh two-week low at 1.2246. As of writing, it trades near the bottom, under pressure.
The pound is falling across the board on Tuesday affected by risk aversion. The impact of the coronavirus on the global economy remains the critical driver in financial markets. In the US, the Dow Jones is falling by more than 3%. Adding to the recent deterioration in sentiment, crude oil prices continue under pressure. The WTI barrel dropped from $21.50 to levels under $12.00.
Data released on Tuesday showed a significant decline in US Existing Home Sales while in the United Kingdom, employment data showed mixed numbers having no impact on the market.
Technical outlook
The pair lost critical support at 1.2400 earlier hours ago, intensifying the selling bias in the pound. It dropped back under the 20-day moving average that stands at 1.2380 and also below 1.2300. If the decline continues, support levels are seen at 1.2245/50, followed by 1.2230 and 1.2190. On the upside, 1.2335 is the immediate resistance and then 1.2400/05.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2259
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0176
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|1.2435
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2354
|Daily SMA50
|1.2543
|Daily SMA100
|1.2811
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2503
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2416
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2573
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.